RPT-Marine Harvest sees increased dividends, acquisitions
August 21, 2013

RPT-Marine Harvest sees increased dividends, acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to alert)

OSLO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest fish farmer, lowered its full-year production guidance on Wednesday but predicted a jump next year and said its ample cash would allow it to raise dividends and make acquisitions.

Its operating profit nearly quadrupled from a year earlier to 901 million Norwegian crowns, in line with a preliminary 900 million crowns announced in July.

The firm also proposed an extraordinary dividend of 0.05 crowns per share.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

