Fish farmer Marine Harvest predicts rising dividends

OSLO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, expects output to soar this year and predicted rising dividends as fish prices stay exceptionally high.

The firm, controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, now expects to harvest 405,000 tonnes of fish this year, up 18 percent from last year and in line with 405,532 tonnes seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“Based on the future supply-demand balance, we see great opportunities for delivering a solid return to the shareholders in the years to come,” the firm said in a statement.

Such return is likely to include an increasingly large component of quarterly cash dividend payments as net debt comes down and capital expenditures normalises,” it added.

The firm’s earnings before interests and taxes rose to 1.03 billion crowns ($163.75 million), slightly higher than a preliminary 990 million crowns released in a preliminary report in January.