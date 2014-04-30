RPT-Marine Harvest raises 2014 output guidance

(Repeats without changes to additional alert)

STOCKHOLM, April 30 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest fish farmer, raised its 2014 output guidance on Wednesday on solid growing conditions in Norway and healthy consumer demand.

Marine Harvest, part of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen’s business empire, now sees 2014 volumes at 417,000 tonnes, above a previous guidance for 405,000 tonnes.

The firm’s operational earnings before interest and taxes totalled 1.090 billion Norwegian crowns ($181.63 million), marginally above a preliminary estimate for 1.075 billion crowns.

“The demand in the first quarter was very high, and we expect this to continue,” the company said in a statement. ($1 = 6.0013 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)