December 23, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Tycoon Fredriksen maintains stake in Marine Harvest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest ASA : * Says Geveran Trading, controlled by shipping magnate John Fredriksen and the main owner in Marine Harvest, has entered into a forward contract for the purchase of the 30 million shares in Marine Harvest ASA * The settlement date of the forward contract is 6 January 2016 and the purchase price is NOK 7.7164 per share * Simultaneously, Geveran has entered into a forward contract for the sale of 30 million shares to Profond Holding, a company owned by Marine Harvest’s Chairman Ole-Eirik Lereoy. * The settlement date of the forward contract is January 6 2016 and the forward price is NOK 7.73 per share * Geveran’s net exposure to the Marine Harvest share is unchanged after the transactions. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
