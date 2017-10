BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Maritime Belge Compagnie SA : * Q3 turnover $178.76 million euros versus Reuters consensus of $186 million * Q3 EBITDA $37.6 million euros versus Reuters consensus of $39.7 million * Q3 net profit $11.76 million euros * Says Q4 will be the strongest of the year but the negative market

fundamentals will continue in the near term