Indian stocks to watch-May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.16 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.3 percent lower.

* Asian shares were steady and the dollar remained firm on Wednesday as U.S. stocks rallied to record highs overnight on signs of resilience in the U.S. economy and expectations of continued monetary policy support.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow closing at yet another record high, in the wake of Wall Street’s first three-day losing streak of the year, after central banks reassured investors that they will keep policies designed to foster global growth.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* March-quarter earnings from Tata Motors Ltd, Cipla Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd .

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India’s Sun Pharma Q4 net up 23 pct, beats estimate - Reuters

India’s HPCL Jan-March net up 65.82 pct - Reuters

3G roaming: DoT turns on firms that offered spectrum, may revoke licences - Business Line (link.reuters.com/vat48t)

Walmart to buy 49 pct in holding company of Bharti Retail for Rs 4.56 bn - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/cat48t)

Future Retail seeks FIPB approval to raise FII stake to 49 pct from 24 pct - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/sat48t)

Goods and services tax to be in place by 2014: Prime Minister - Times of India (link.reuters.com/pat48t)

Largest African telco MTN is said to revive Indian efforts with acquisition plan - Mint (link.reuters.com/mat48t)

United Spirits may sell Scottish distiller Invergordon - Times of India (link.reuters.com/kat48t)

India’s GAIL plans to get 34 cargoes in 2013/14 through spot, mid-term deals - Reuters

India’s Hindalco Jan-March net down 24.69 pct - Reuters

India tariff case stalls Tata Power’s investment plans - Reuters

India cbank chief says not to impose ban on gold coin sales by banks - Reuters

India’s Radico Khaitan Jan-March net up more than 3 fold - Reuters

India’s Rural Electrification Corp Jan-March net up 26.15 pct - Reuters

India’s Godrej Industries Jan-March net profit more than doubles - Reuters

India’s Sun Pharma sees 18-20 pct sales growth in FY 2013/14 - Reuters

India’s HPCL seeks foreign partners for revived refinery project - Reuters

Government starts NHPC stake sale process; to fetch Rs 24 bln - PTI in Economic Times (link.reuters.com/hat48t)

Universal Commodity Exchange may sell 5 pct stake to bullion trader - Economic Times (link.reuters.com/gat48t)

Govt moots steps to improve regional air connectivity, to allow smaller aircraft - Business Standard (link.reuters.com/fat48t)

Tata Comm eyes Rs 10 bln from 3 non-core assets - Financial Express (link.reuters.com/dat48t) (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)