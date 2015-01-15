FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marka issues series H1 bonds under new bond issue program
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Marka issues series H1 bonds under new bond issue program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Marka SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it decided to launch its first bond issue program

* The company will issue bonds of one or more series via no less than two public offers

* Total value of bonds under the program will not exceed 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million)

* The value of one bond issued under the program will be 1,000 zlotys ($276)

* Under the program Marka’s management decided to issue no more than 1,000 and no less than 2,000 series H1 bonds with maturity of two years

* The interest rate on the Bonds Series H1 will be fixed and will amount to 9.5 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8502 euros $1 = 3.6205 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.