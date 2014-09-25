Marka jumps 77 pct in first Dubai Financial Market flotation since 2009

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Dubai retailing and restaurants group Marka jumped 77 percent upon listing on Thursday in the first flotation on the emirate’s main stock market since 2009.

Marka shares opened at 1.77 dirhams on the Dubai Financial Market, up from their initial public offer price of 1.00 dirham. The firm raised 275 million dirhams ($75 million), 55 percent of its capital, in April via an offer that was 36 times subscribed.

IPOs in Dubai dried up when the emirate’s financial crisis erupted five years ago, and since then restrictive listing requirements have encouraged several UAE companies to list in London rather than at home.

But a strong rebound in Dubai’s equity and property prices over the past 18 months has revived investors’ spirits, and the Marka IPO appears to signal the start of a string of offers on the DFM.

Emaar Properties, Dubai’s top real estate developer, has attracted heavy demand for the much bigger IPO of its shopping malls unit on the DFM, which will end this week and is expected to raise $1.58 billion. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)