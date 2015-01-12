FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marka CEO says firm to turn profitable in Q4, looks at new buys
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 12, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Marka CEO says firm to turn profitable in Q4, looks at new buys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Marka, a retail and restaurant start-up which listed on the emirate’s bourse last year, expects to turn profitable in the fourth quarter of 2015, its chief executive said on Monday.

Nick Peel also said the firm was looking at new acquisitions. In December, Marka said it had agreed to buy a sporting goods retail firm from state-owned conglomerate Dubai World for 220 million dirhams ($60 million).

“We have another couple of acquisitions in the sports sector in mind. We’re hoping these will come to fruition in the next three to six months,” Peel told reporters at a media event.

Peel said Marka was also looking at four asset purchases in the food and beverage sector, but gave no timeframe or value for these plans.

Last year Marka ended a five-year freeze on initial public offers on Dubai’s main stock exchange with a $75 million IPO, and listed its shares in September. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.