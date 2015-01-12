Marka CEO says firm to turn profitable in Q4, looks at new buys

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Marka, a retail and restaurant start-up which listed on the emirate’s bourse last year, expects to turn profitable in the fourth quarter of 2015, its chief executive said on Monday.

Nick Peel also said the firm was looking at new acquisitions. In December, Marka said it had agreed to buy a sporting goods retail firm from state-owned conglomerate Dubai World for 220 million dirhams ($60 million).

“We have another couple of acquisitions in the sports sector in mind. We’re hoping these will come to fruition in the next three to six months,” Peel told reporters at a media event.

Peel said Marka was also looking at four asset purchases in the food and beverage sector, but gave no timeframe or value for these plans.

Last year Marka ended a five-year freeze on initial public offers on Dubai’s main stock exchange with a $75 million IPO, and listed its shares in September. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)