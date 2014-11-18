BRIEF-Marka lowers its financial forecast for FY 2014

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Marka SA :

* Changes its financial forecast for FY 2014

* Expects now FY 2014 revenue of 19 million zlotys instead of previously expected 31.4 million zlotys

* Expects now FY 2014 net profit of 2.5 million zlotys instead of previously expected 5 million zlotys

* Change of forecast is due to lower results achieved in Q3, which were affected by restructuring processes and negative market impacts Source text for Eikon:

