Dubai's Marka delays timeline for turning profitable to 2016
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 26, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Marka delays timeline for turning profitable to 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Marka, a retail and restaurant start-up that listed on the emirate’s bourse last year, expects to turn profitable in 2016, a company official said on Tuesday, pushing back the timeline given earlier.

In January, Marka said it expected to turn profitable in the fourth quarter of 2015.

“The company has to consolidate the acquisitions,” Managing Director Khaled Almheri said, explaining why the profitability was delayed.

The company has been boosting its revenue with new acquisitions. On Tuesday, it announced the completion of its first international investment: a 65 percent acquisition in Icons, a football memorabilia company, for 15.3 million dirhams ($4.2 million).

In December, Marka said it had agreed to buy sporting goods firm Retailcorp from Istithmar World, a unit of state-owned conglomerate Dubai World for 220 million dirhams ($60 million).

It has also bought stakes in a restaurant chain and entertainment centres in Dubai.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

