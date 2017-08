Sept 2 (Reuters) - Specialist insurer Markel International appointed Timothy Foister as energy underwriter, based in Singapore.

Prior to joining Markel, Foister was an exploration and production underwriter managing an Asia Pacific E&P portfolio.

Markel International is a unit of Markel Corp and operates four divisions across the UK, Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)