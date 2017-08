May 9 (Reuters) - Specialist insurer Markel International Singapore, a unit of U.S.-based Markel Corp, named Gustaf Kristiansson as marine underwriter.

Kristiansson joins Singapore from Markel's office in Sweden where he held the same position.

He will report to Matt Cannock, principal officer and managing director of Markel International Singapore. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)