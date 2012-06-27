FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Markel sells $350 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Markel sells $350 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Markel Corp on Wednesday sold
$350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $300 million. 
    Citigroup and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MARKEL

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 4.9 PCT     MATURITY    07/01/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.852   FIRST PAY   01/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.919 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/02/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 330 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.