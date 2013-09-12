FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bunds track Treasuries higher after strong U.S. auction
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Bunds track Treasuries higher after strong U.S. auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose on Thursday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries after strong investor demand at a $21 billion auction of 10-year notes.

Bunds were expected to remain range-bound before a sale of Italian debt which will come against a challenging political backdrop.

Italy will offer up to 5.5 billion euros of paper maturing in 2016 and 2028. It also plans to sell up to 2 billion euros of floating rate bonds.

Analysts expect domestic investors to support the sale even though growing political risk and plans to issue more debt this year are likely to keep the country’s debt vulnerable.

German Bund futures were 47 ticks higher at 137.57.

“It was a very strong U.S. auction,” said one trader to explain the move. He said the Italian auction would probably be fine, adding “I am not saying Italy is out of the woods.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.