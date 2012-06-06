Stock rebound draws call for caution from advisers

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - The strong rebound in stock prices on Wednesday, coming in the face of ongoing turmoil in Europe could be a sign of renewed optimism - or a dangerous false rally.

The Standard and Poor’s 500 index jumped 2.3 percent Wednesday, reversing a good chunk of its roughly 6 percent drop in May. The rebound followed reports that European Union officials were looking for ways to rescue Spain’s debt-laden banks.

Yet investment advisers told clients to wait before jumping in, cautioning them that despite signs of action in Europe, the world’s economic problems are far from mended.

“I don’t think we’re close to getting an all-clear signal,” said Drew Kanaly, the head of Kanaly Trust, a Houston-based wealth manager with $1.8 billion in assets under management.

Germany and EU officials were exploring ways to shore up Spain’s ailing banks. But markets still face risks from parliamentary elections in Greece later this month, continued debt pressures across Europe, stagnant job growth in the U.S. and concerns about a slowdown in China.

That likely will mean another summer of gut-wrenching market swings. Last year, political wrangling over the U.S. debt ceiling and the continuing debt problems in Europe helped send the Dow Jones industrial average up or down by more than 400 points for four straight days in early August.

John Manley, the chief equity strategist at Wells Fargo Advantage Funds, said that investors should expect global markets to stage short-term rallies and drops in a similar trading pattern to the summer of 2011.

Manley expects the S&P 500 to trade between its range of 1,250 and 1,450 over the rest of the year, he said. The index closed at 1,315 Wednesday.

“This is a classic market to be a trade-move contrarian. When everything looks good, it’s time to lighten up on the trade, and when everything looks bad it’s time to add to the position,” Manley said.

Kanaly, for his part, had an underweight position in the stock market, although he used the market’s slide last week as an opportunity to add to his position of large-cap dividend paying stocks.

Other analysts attributed Wednesday’s gains in the stock market to more typical losses in May. Quincy Krosby, a market strategist at Prudential Financial, said the market was oversold and today’s gains were simply due to the fact that stocks “were due for a bounce.”

THE BULLISH TAKE

Some market bulls say Wednesday’s gains were the start of a longer-term pattern. The gains “strongly suggest that a sustainable summer surge in risky assets has only just begun, and broadly speaking, we would not be a seller of a single share,” said Richard Ross, global technical strategist at Auerbach Grayon, in a note to clients.

Jonathan Golub, chief market strategist at UBS, said he was buying stocks Wednesday and still expects the S&P 500 will reach 1,475 by the end of the year, a roughly 12 percent gain from its Wednesday’s close - with a few steep conditions.

“As long as policy makers move forward with some type of credible plan to address at the very least the short-term liquidity needs of Spain, and as long as Greece is kept in the euro, I think that number is very easily achievable,” he said.

The stock market’s gains come at a time when many financial advisers and investors are desensitized to the fact that Europe’s debt problems are far from solved.

“Everybody is worried about a meltdown but it’s almost like listening to wolves howling,” said Helen Modly, executive vice president of Focus Wealth Management Ltd, a registered investment adviser in Middleburg, Virginia. “We’ve been hearing about it for so long that it makes us immune to it.”

The firm’s only change driven by the crisis came in 2011, when it shifted its overall allocations to lighten up on international stocks by about 10 percent, Modly said. The firm is also “rebounding” into international stocks “because they’re on sale now,” she said.

Still, some investors at Heron Financial Group LLC , an investment adviser in New York, are reluctant to buy into the market, despite the bargains that abound, said David Edwards, the firm’s president.

“They don’t remember that the market rallied 30 percent between October 2nd and April 2nd, but they do remember that it fell 10 percent from April 2nd to (Monday),” he said.

Still, not all clients are skittish. One client, a retired Wall Street hand, recently gave Edwards $900,000 to “invest at will,” Edwards said.

“He knows how the sausage is made and that moments like these are buying opportunities, so go in,” he said.