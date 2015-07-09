FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Graphics-Japan leads Asia Pacific on price performance
#Financials
July 9, 2015

Asia Graphics-Japan leads Asia Pacific on price performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Japan topped the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year, followed by Vietnam and Pakistan, while Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia led the bottom list with negative returns. Track the region's performance through the following charts: Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/quh25w) Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/puh25w) Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: (link.reuters.com/vuh25w) (Compiled by Shilpa Murthy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
