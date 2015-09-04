FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Graphics-Asia ex-Japan in red this year
September 4, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan leads the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year followed by Pakistan, while the other major countries in the region have seen negative returns.

Track the region's performance through the following charts: Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/ver55w) Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/wer55w) Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: (link.reuters.com/xer55w) (Compiled by Shilpa Murthy and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

