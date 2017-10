LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - German Bund futures erased early losses on Friday to turn flat, with traders citing dip-buying as investors looked to pick up bargains in a cheapened market.

“People are buying dips to park their money and extend their duration,” one trader said.

The Bund future was last 4 ticks higher on the day at 145.10, having earlier fallen as low as 144.73.