EURO GOVT-Spain bond yield breaks above 6 pct, Bunds rally
April 20, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Spain bond yield breaks above 6 pct, Bunds rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Spanish 10-year bond yields rose above 6 percent and German yields sank to a record low on Friday after Spain’s debt auction in the previous session failed to ease longer-term doubts over the country’s fiscal health.

The 10-year Spanish yield hit 6.03 percent, up 11 basis points on the day. Equivalent Italian and French yields also rose.

German Bunds benefited from the deteriorating sentiment, driving 10-year yields to a new low of 1.597 percent and the June future contract to a record high of 140.82, up 20 ticks on day.

