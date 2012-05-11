EURO GOVT-Bund futures hit record high after U.S. PPI data

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - German Bund futures hit new record highs on Friday after data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in April and with investors wary of a Greek political deadlock cutting off risky positions before the weekend.

The Spanish/German 10-year yield was 9 basis points wider at 455 bps, as markets were concerned about the impact on public finances of its plans to shore up its banking sector.

U.S. producer prices fell 0.2 percent in April, compared to expectations they will remain unchanged, a sign of easing inflation pressures that could give the Federal Reserve more room to help the economy should growth weaken.

“The data gave us a little kick, it was on the soft side. We’re digesting the Spanish bad bank plan, although that doesn’t look too unexpected, and Greek politics are keeping the market pretty wobbly into the weekend,” a trader said.

German Bund futures rose as high as 143.07, up 46 ticks on the day.