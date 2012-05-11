FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bund futures hit record high after U.S. PPI data
May 11, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

EURO GOVT-Bund futures hit record high after U.S. PPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - German Bund futures hit new record highs on Friday after data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in April and with investors wary of a Greek political deadlock cutting off risky positions before the weekend.

The Spanish/German 10-year yield was 9 basis points wider at 455 bps, as markets were concerned about the impact on public finances of its plans to shore up its banking sector.

U.S. producer prices fell 0.2 percent in April, compared to expectations they will remain unchanged, a sign of easing inflation pressures that could give the Federal Reserve more room to help the economy should growth weaken.

“The data gave us a little kick, it was on the soft side. We’re digesting the Spanish bad bank plan, although that doesn’t look too unexpected, and Greek politics are keeping the market pretty wobbly into the weekend,” a trader said.

German Bund futures rose as high as 143.07, up 46 ticks on the day.

