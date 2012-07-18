FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN-backed carbon offsets hit fresh record low
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2012 / 6:52 AM / 5 years ago

UN-backed carbon offsets hit fresh record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Benchmark carbon credits backed by the United Nations plunged 11 percent to a fresh record low on Wednesday, taking a cue from a sharp drop in European Union emissions allowances amid uncertainty about an EU supply curb plan, traders said.

The front-year certified emissions reductions (CERs) hit a record low of 2.92 euros ($3.57) in early trading, down nearly 11 percent from Tuesday’s close.

In the EU carbon market, the benchmark emissions allowance was trading down 6.4 percent at 7.19 euros at 0642 GMT.

Traders attributed the fall in carbon prices to news late on Tuesday that the European Commission will not provide detail about the number of allowances that could be withheld from the oversupplied market when it unveils a set of proposals on July 25.

$1 = 0.8188 euros Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by James Jukwey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.