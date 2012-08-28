FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Best Buy Co Inc granted Richard Schulze, its estranged founder, access to its books on Monday after several weeks of acrimony, putting the onus on him to firm up a possible takeover bid for the struggling electronics retailer.

* M&T Bank Corp, the regional lender part-owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, is buying Hudson City in one of the biggest bank deals since the crisis.

* Ireland’s Ryanair has asked at least six airlines to operate alternative services on some Aer Lingus routes, as it seeks regulatory approval for a $850 million takeover of its domestic rival, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.