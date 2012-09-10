FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2012 / 4:26 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Thai Beverage Pcl and related parties have approached several banks in Singapore for funding to make a potential general offer for Fraser and Neave Ltd, which has proposed selling its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to Heineken NV, Singapore’s Business Times reported.

* Infosys Ltd, India’s second largest information technology services company, is in talks with Everis, a Spanish consulting company, for a possible acquisition, Business Standard reported.

* BNP Paribas is poised to start issuing bonds through its Italian subsidiary rather than fund it from parent-company resources, in the latest sign that the single European market for banks is breaking down the Financial Times reported.

* Bharti Infratel, the tower arm of India’s largest mobile phone operator Bharti Airtel, is likely to file for a $900 mln IPO this week, reported the Economic Times.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.