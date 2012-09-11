Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Coty Inc, a seller of perfumes under Calvin Klein, Davidoff and Chloe brands, has pushed the date of its $700 million initial public offering to the first half of 2013, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with its plans.

* Stockholm Stock Exchange-listed Hennes & Mauritz is in talks with three of India’s leading fashion chains for a possible joint venture, said two people with knowledge of the talks, Business Standard reported.