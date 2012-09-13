FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* MetLife Inc’s pact to sell the banking business to General Electric Co has fallen further behind schedule, leaving in limbo its bid to spend some of its excess capital on dividend increases and stock buybacks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) may submit a non-binding offer to buy the liquefied natural gas assets of Spanish energy giant Repsol, with a Sept. 19 deadline for filing bids, the Times of India reported citing sources briefed on the matter.

* Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest software exporter, may consider returning money to shareholders and making acquisitions to utilise the biggest amount of cash among outsourcers in the south Asian country, reported Bloomberg.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.