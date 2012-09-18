FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2012 / 4:30 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Tokyo Electric Power Co is in late-stage talks to sell a majority stake in its data centre business for around 50 billion yen ($634 million) to Secom Co, Japan’s largest security firm, the Nikkei business daily reported.

* Square, a San Francisco mobile payments company racing to become the default “wallet” on mobile devices, has been valued $3.25 billion in its latest fundraising, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the deal.

