UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday: * Sprint Nextel Corp, which agreed to sell a 70 percent stake to Softbank Corp for $20.1 billion, has no immediate plans to take over Clearwire Corp, Bloomberg reported citing people with direct knowledge of the situation. * BP Plc has set a deadline of Thursday for all bids for its stake in TNK-BP Holding OAO, in a move expected to elicit offers both from its oligarch partners, AAR, and from Kremlin-controlled NK Rosneft' OAO, the Telegraph reported. * Indonesia's market regulator is investigating the use of funds raised in an initial public offering of one of London-listed Bumi Plc's key assets, Bumi Resources Minerals, the Financial Times reported. * The French government may oppose a sale of SFR, telecoms minister Fleur Pellerin said in an interview with Le Figaro, following reports that cable company Numericable was preparing to acquire the mobile operator from Vivendi SA. * Cable & Wireless Communications Plc is in advanced talks to sell its controlling stake in Macau's largest telecoms group for as much as $650 million to Citic Telecom International, part of the Chinese state-controlled conglomerate, the Financial Times reported