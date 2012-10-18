Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday: * Sprint Nextel Corp is negotiating a deal that would give it control of its partner Clearwire Corp without the need for an acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. * In a move that will dismay industry executives openly critical of EU competition policy, Joaquín Almunia, the bloc's antitrust enforcer, is pressing Hutchison Whampoa Ltd to sell off spectrum as a condition for clearing its proposed 1.3 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) takeover of France Telecom SA's Orange Austria, the Financial Times reported.* The chairman of crisis-hit Bumi Plc, Samin Tan, faces questions over whether he was working on a controversial "divorce deal" with the mining group's Indonesian backers months before it was announced, reported the Telegraph.* U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has inked India's biggest commercial real estate acquisition deal, which will give it 50 percent stake in a Bangalore builder-owned portfolio of three business parks for $200 million, reported the Economic Times.