FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 4:10 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Royal Bank of Scotland has kick-started the process to dispose of the 316-branch business rejected by Santander, formally appointing investment bank UBS to run the sale, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

* General Motors Co is closing in on a deal to buy Ally Financial Inc’s European and Latin America operations for around $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a person familiar with the talks.

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc has tentatively agreed to sell around a dozen car rental locations at U.S. airports as a remedy to win over U.S. regulators for its proposed acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

* Malaysia’s Petronas aims to overcome Canada’s opposition to its $5.2 billion bid for Progress Energy Resources by adding more independent directors to the board of the gas producer, the Financial Times reported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.