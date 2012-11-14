Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Carlyle is to lead a $210 million private equity investment in an African agricultural commodity merchant that is one of the world’s largest traders of cashew nuts, the Financial Times reported. The purchase of a minority stake in Export Trading Group will give the Tanzania-based company an enterprise value of more than $1 billion, the report said.

* A consortium including South Korean steelmaker POSCO is seeking to acquire a roughly $1 billion stake in a Canadian iron ore mine operator controlled by ArcelorMittal , South Korean financial publication Money Today reported on Wednesday.