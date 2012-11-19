UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* BP Plc plans to spend up to 3.7 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) buying back its shares after agreeing last week to pay record criminal penalties over the Deepwater Horizon disaster, Britain’s Sunday Times said in an unsourced report.

* Online grocer Ocado has opened talks with lenders about a potential renegotiation of its loan terms, but claims it is not in imminent danger of breaching its banking covenants, the Telegraph reported.

* Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk will not invest significantly in its shipping business over the next five years and will focus on its oil, drilling rigs and ports, the Financial Times reported.

* Online financial services company E*Trade Financial Corp will shut down its British brokerage business as the company shifts focus back to its core U.S. operations, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the decision.