UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related
story was reported by media on Tuesday: 
    
    * China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd has accepted
management and employment conditions set by the Canadian
government to win approval for its $15.1 billion takeover of
Nexen Inc, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two
people with knowledge of the matter. 
    
    * Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 and Russia's
Rostelecom are discussing a merger of their Russian
mobile assets into an entity that would hand control to Tele2,
business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.

