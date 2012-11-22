Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Nat Rothschild, the financier behind coal miner Bumi Plc , has secured the backing of mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland for his proposal to unwind the London-listed company’s relationship with Indonesia’s influential Bakrie family. Friedland has agreed to invest $50 million, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Banco Santander SA, Spain’s biggest bank, is considering a near-term initial public offering of its American car-financing business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.