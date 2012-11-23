FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Lloyds Banking Group is preparing to sell 1.2 billion pounds ($1.91 billion) of distressed mortgages tied to European real estate, as it continues its push to exit the continental property market. Separately, the lender is understood to be lining up the sale of 500 million pounds of non-performing UK property loans, the Financial Times reported. ()

* The former chairman of Standard Chartered Plc could return to banking through the 316-branch division being sold by Royal Bank of Scotland, the Times reported. Corsair Capital, the private equity firm where Lord Davies of Abersoch is a partner and vice-chairman, has expressed interest in the business. ()

* Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Co and a fund controlled by Italy’s Montezemolo & Partners SPA may increase their $1.86 billion buyout offer for U.S.-listed Orient-Express Hotels Ltd the Wall Street Journal reported citing a senior executive with knowledge of the discussions. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.