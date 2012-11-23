UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Lloyds Banking Group is preparing to sell 1.2 billion pounds ($1.91 billion) of distressed mortgages tied to European real estate, as it continues its push to exit the continental property market. Separately, the lender is understood to be lining up the sale of 500 million pounds of non-performing UK property loans, the Financial Times reported. ()

* The former chairman of Standard Chartered Plc could return to banking through the 316-branch division being sold by Royal Bank of Scotland, the Times reported. Corsair Capital, the private equity firm where Lord Davies of Abersoch is a partner and vice-chairman, has expressed interest in the business. ()

* Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Co and a fund controlled by Italy’s Montezemolo & Partners SPA may increase their $1.86 billion buyout offer for U.S.-listed Orient-Express Hotels Ltd the Wall Street Journal reported citing a senior executive with knowledge of the discussions. ()