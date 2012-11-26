Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media: * Some of Barclays' biggest investors have urged Antony Jenkins, the bank's new chief executive, to take an axe to its investment bank, the Financial Times reported. () * Royal Bank of Scotland is concerned it could receive a "double hit" of separate fines for its alleged involvement in the Libor-fixing controversy, one from the Financial Services Authority and one from the U.S. regulators on separate days, the Telegraph reported on Sunday. () * BlackRock is to launch its first foray into the global infrastructure debt market as it seeks to fill the void left by banks that are no longer prepared to invest in big government projects, the Financial Times reported. () * McCarthy & Stone, Britain's biggest builder of retirement homes, is preparing for a share listing, refinancing or sale after hiring investment bankers at Moelis & Co to carry out a strategic review, the Sunday Times reported. () * Kuwait's Investment Dar is in talks with two potential bidders for a 50 per cent stake in Aston Martin, the famous sports carmaker, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. India's Mahindra & Mahindra and European buyout group InvestIndustrial are final bidders for the stake. () * Buyout firm CVC and Japan's Sumitomo are among the final bidders battling to take over UK utility Sutton and East Surrey Water, the Sunday Times reported. () * Kuoni, the Swiss travel company, is in advanced talks to sell luxury ski holiday division Ski Verbier to investment firm Bluebird Partners, the Sunday Times reported. () * Flowers Foods Inc, the maker of Tastykake and Nature's Own baked goods, is considered a likely bidder for some of the assets owned by Hostess Brands Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported. ()