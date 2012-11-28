FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 28, 2012 / 4:16 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday: 
    
    * Virtu Financial LLC has emerged as the early front-runner
to buy Knight Capital Group Inc in a deal expected to
value the bruised brokerage firm at more than $1 billion, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge about
the continuing sale talks. ()
   
    * BATS Global Markets is looking to raise $300 million of
"junk"-rated debt to fund a payout to shareholders in its first
attempt to tap investors since the exchange operator bungled its
own public float in March, the Financial Times reported. ()

