Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
November 30, 2012

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday: 
    
    * South Korea's POSCO Specialty Steel, owned by steelmaker
POSCO, has postponed its initial public offering
(IPO) set for December after scrapping a plan for retail
subscriptions, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported.
 
 
    * UPS is promising to sell assets across Europe and
guarantee access to its air freight network in an attempt to
assuage Brussels' concerns about its takeover of TNT Express
, the Financial Times reported. The package proposes
business and asset sales in about 10 countries as well as
measures to open the combined groups' air freight network. ()
    
    * Robert Tchenguiz, the property tycoon, is close to selling
300 million pounds ($481.11 million) of service stations as he
continues to dismantle the empire he established before the 2008
financial crisis. M3 Capital Partners, a real estate private
equity group, has been selected as preferred bidder to buy nine
Welcome Break motorway service stations, the Financial Times
reported. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.