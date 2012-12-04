UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday: * Private equity firm Apax is in talks with Guardian Media Group Plc about potentially buying the newspaper group's stake in Trader Media Group, the publisher of Auto Trader, in a deal that could raise up to 600 million pounds, the Telegraph reported. () * A service unit of Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) in Germany faces closure after losing a contract with its biggest customer, German daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported. * Cerberus Capital Management LP is in talks to join Virtu Financial LLC's bid for U.S. brokerage Knight Capital Group Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.