UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 4:45 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday: 
    
    * Private equity firm Apax is in talks with Guardian Media
Group Plc about potentially buying the newspaper
group's stake in Trader Media Group, the publisher of
Auto Trader, in a deal that could raise up to 600 million
pounds, the Telegraph reported. ()

    * A service unit of Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) 
in Germany faces closure after losing a contract with its
biggest customer, German daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported. 
    
    * Cerberus Capital Management LP is in talks to join Virtu
Financial LLC's bid for U.S. brokerage Knight Capital Group Inc
, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the discussions.

