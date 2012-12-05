FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 4:10 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday: 
    
    * British supermarket operator Tesco will launch a
strategic review of its money-losing Fresh & Easy chain in the
United States, Sky News reported. 
    
   * Germany's privately owned Intersnack is finalising an
agreement to buy United Biscuits' savoury snacks arm,
KP Snacks, for more than 400 million pounds ($644.million),
Bloomberg reported citing three people familiar with the
discussions. United Biscuits' owners Blackstone and PAI
 kicked off the auction in August by hiring Credit
Suisse, after failing to sell the whole company in 2010. 
 
    
    * New York's top state bank regulator is yet to approve
Ocwen Financial Corp's recent agreements to buy two
mortgage servicing firms as a result of concerns about what it
says are unfair loan practices, the Wall Street Journal
reported. Ocwen recently struck deals to buy Homeward
Residential Holdings Inc and the mortgage servicing unit of
Residential Capital LLC.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.