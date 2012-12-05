Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday: * British supermarket operator Tesco will launch a strategic review of its money-losing Fresh & Easy chain in the United States, Sky News reported. * Germany's privately owned Intersnack is finalising an agreement to buy United Biscuits' savoury snacks arm, KP Snacks, for more than 400 million pounds ($644.million), Bloomberg reported citing three people familiar with the discussions. United Biscuits' owners Blackstone and PAI kicked off the auction in August by hiring Credit Suisse, after failing to sell the whole company in 2010. * New York's top state bank regulator is yet to approve Ocwen Financial Corp's recent agreements to buy two mortgage servicing firms as a result of concerns about what it says are unfair loan practices, the Wall Street Journal reported. Ocwen recently struck deals to buy Homeward Residential Holdings Inc and the mortgage servicing unit of Residential Capital LLC.