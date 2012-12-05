FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2012 / 5:00 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday: 
    
    * Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc is planning big
acquisitions in the oil and gas sector, a multibillion-dollar
move that would take the U.S. mining group back to its roots as
an energy producer, the Financial Times reported citing several
people familiar with the matter. ()
    
    * British supermarket operator Tesco Plc will
launch a strategic review of its money-losing Fresh & Easy chain
in the United States, Sky News reported. 
        
    * Germany's privately owned Intersnack is finalising an
agreement to buy United Biscuits' savoury snacks arm,
KP Snacks, for more than 400 million pounds ($644.million),
Bloomberg reported citing three people familiar with the
discussions. United Biscuits' owners Blackstone and PAI
 kicked off the auction in August by hiring Credit
Suisse, after failing to sell the whole company in 2010.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.