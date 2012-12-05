UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday: * Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc is planning big acquisitions in the oil and gas sector, a multibillion-dollar move that would take the U.S. mining group back to its roots as an energy producer, the Financial Times reported citing several people familiar with the matter. () * British supermarket operator Tesco Plc will launch a strategic review of its money-losing Fresh & Easy chain in the United States, Sky News reported. * Germany's privately owned Intersnack is finalising an agreement to buy United Biscuits' savoury snacks arm, KP Snacks, for more than 400 million pounds ($644.million), Bloomberg reported citing three people familiar with the discussions. United Biscuits' owners Blackstone and PAI kicked off the auction in August by hiring Credit Suisse, after failing to sell the whole company in 2010.