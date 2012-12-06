FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 4:20 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday: 
    
    * Indian Hotels Co Ltd is working on a revised
offer to acquire British hospitality group Orient-Express
, the Times of India reported. ()
    
    * Three former Deutsche Bank employees have filed
complaints with the U.S. securities regulators claiming the bank
failed to recognize up to $12 billion of unrealized losses
during the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported.
 
    
    * Russian government-owned OAO Gazprom is in talks
with Indian Oil Corp (IOC) for acquiring a stake in the
5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminal planned at Ennore near Chennai, Mint reported. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.