FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 4:06 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* General Electric Co is close to finalising an agreement to buy Italian aerospace supplier Avio as early as this week for more than 3 billion euros ($3.95 billion), sources close to the deal said on Monday.

* The French government is concerned about Alcatel-Lucent SA’s plan to use patents as collateral for a 1.6 billion euro ($2.11 billion) loan because the intellectual property could fall into the hands of foreign banks, Les Echos newspaper reported.

* Vinci SA has bid 3 billion euros ($3.95 billion) for control of Portuguese airport operator ANA, the highest offer among the four groups competing in the privatisation auction, sources familiar with the transaction said.

* US-based ConocoPhillips is in talks with India’s state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to pick stake in more than one of its ultra-deep-water blocks, the Business Standard reported.

* Electronic trading firm Knight Capital Group is considering two competing acquisition offers following a board meeting on Monday that included presentations from suitors Getco Holding LLC and Virtu Financial LLC, sources familiar with the talks said.

* Exactly a decade after he launched India’s first low-cost carrier (LCC) Air Deccan, Captain Gopinath is all set to make a comeback with a startup, the Economic Times reported. Three foreign LCCs are learnt to have approached him to take up to 49 percent stake in the proposed new venture for which he has already applied to the aviation ministry to get a licence, the report said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.