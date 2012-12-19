FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 6:08 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Pfizer Inc plans to cut about 20 percent of its sales force for primary-care drugs, Bloomberg News reported, as the pharmaceutical company copes with the loss of a patent for top-selling cholesterol drug Lipitor.

* United Parcel Service Inc has offered more concessions in a bid to win EU regulatory approval for its 5.2 billion euro ($6.87 billion) bid for TNT Express, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Industrial machinery maker SPX Corp is closing in on a roughly $4.2 billion deal to buy rival Gardner Denver Inc , as it makes progress in securing financing, a source familiar with the matter said.

* Getco Holding Company LLC will buy Knight Capital Group Inc for about $2 billion after sweetening its offer for the equities market-making firm to beat out rival Virtu Financial LLC, people close to the deal said.

* French state bank Caisse des Depots has teamed up with Abu Dhabi investment fund ADIA to form a powerful consortium to bid for Total SA’s TIGF gas network business, sources said.

* BIDV, Vietnam’s largest partly private lender by assets, has delayed its domestic share listing because of difficulties in financial markets and a stock market slump, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

* India Infrastructure Finance Co Ltd said it will launch a $1 billion infrastructure debt fund, for which final approval from market regulator SEBI is expected soon, the Indian Express reported citing the Press Trust of India.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.