UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
December 27, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Digital Globe Services, a U.S. online advertising group, plans to raise about 9 million pounds ($14.51 million) with a flotation in London early next year, the Financial Times reported. []

* German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler wants to push the pace of government privatisation efforts including in companies such as Deutsche Telekom AG, according to an internal ministry document obtained by Die Welt newspaper.

* Tesco Plc has set up an Indian subsidiary to buy fresh and processed foods from the country for its global stores, in a move that could help the world’s third largest retailer trim costs and develop local expertise before opening shops here, the Economic Times reported. []

* Eni SpA, the Italian petroleum exploration and production company, which holds 47.18 percent in Hindustan Oil Exploration Co Ltd, is in talks with U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp to sell its entire stake, the Business Standard reported.

* BDO International, the $6-billion Belgium-based audit and accounting firm, will call off its four-year joint venture BDO India with Haribhakti Consulting by selling its 10 percent stake to its Indian partner, the Economic Times reported citing a senior company officials. []

