#Market News
December 28, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Private equity firm American Securities LLC said on Thursday it sold a U.S. media production company to peer Crestview Partners, in one of the clearest examples yet of a firm rushing to close a deal before the end of the year to avoid a potentially larger tax bill.

* Software maker Synchronoss Technologies Inc said it bought NewBay, the cloud services unit of Research In Motion Ltd , for $55.5 million in cash.

* Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp Corp’s plan to sell its Nanjing plant in China to Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd has been frozen and may not materialise, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
