Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Microsoft Corp bought start-up id8 Group R2 Studios Inc as it looks to expand further in technology focused on the home and entertainment, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

* Private-equity firm Rizvi Traverse Management LLC has closed a deal to buy a majority stake in music performance-rights company SESAC Inc for about $600 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the deal.

* Irish building material maker CRH Plc and Swiss cement and aggregates giant Holcim are in independent talks with the Shriram Group to purchase a controlling stake in Sree Jayajothi Cements, which owns a 3.2-million-tonne cement plant in Andhra Pradesh, signalling interest by overseas companies in the Indian cement market, the Economic Times reported citing a person with knowledge of the development. ()