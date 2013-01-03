FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
January 3, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Gap Inc will buy women’s fashion boutique Intermix Inc for $130 million to enter the luxury clothes market, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* K2 Intelligence, the investigative company started by Jules Kroll and Jeremy Kroll, has acquired the corporate intelligence firm Thacher Associates in a deal that highlights the growing and lucrative business of internal investigations and corporate monitoring, the New York Times reported. ()

* Microsoft Corp bought start-up id8 Group R2 Studios Inc as it looks to expand further in technology focused on the home and entertainment, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

* Private-equity firm Rizvi Traverse Management LLC has closed a deal to buy a majority stake in music performance-rights company SESAC Inc for about $600 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the deal.

* Irish building material maker CRH Plc and Swiss cement and aggregates giant Holcim are in independent talks with the Shriram Group to purchase a controlling stake in Sree Jayajothi Cements, which owns a 3.2-million-tonne cement plant in Andhra Pradesh, signalling interest by overseas companies in the Indian cement market, the Economic Times reported citing a person with knowledge of the development. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
