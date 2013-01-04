FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
January 4, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi have shown interest in Bausch & Lomb Inc, the eye-care company Warburg Pincus is seeking to sell for at least $10 billion, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()

* The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is investigating the trading losses at JPMorgan Chase & Co’s chief investment office and is preparing an enforcement action, Bloomberg reported, citing a person briefed on the situation. ()

* Spain’s largest bank Santander will cut 3,000 jobs following its planned merger with its Banesto subsidiary, Cinco Dias reported, citing sources from unions and close to the bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
