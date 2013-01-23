FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
January 23, 2013 / 7:30 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Microsoft Corp is in discussions to invest between $1 billion and $3 billion of mezzanine financing in a buyout of Dell Inc, CNBC cited unidentified sources as saying on Tuesday.

* British Airways is in talks with India’s biggest carrier, IndiGo, over a ticketing and baggage sharing agreement, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions said on Tuesday.

* An Omani sovereign wealth fund is in advanced talks to buy a near 42-percent stake in Oman National Investment Corp Holding (ONIC) from a unit of Dubai’s ruler’s personal investment firm, two sources aware of the matter said.

* Poland is offering to sell an 11.75 percent stake in the country’s top lender PKO BP worth some 5.3 billion zlotys ($1.7 billion) to bring in fresh privatisation funds to state coffers, market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

